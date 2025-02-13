Two killed, several injured as two elephants run amok at Kerala temple festival

In a tragic incident, two people were killed and several others injured after two elephants ran amok during a festival at Manakulangara Temple at Kuruvangad near Koyilandy in Kerala’s Kozhikode district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Leela (68) and Ammukkutty (65), both natives of Kuruvangad. Around 25 injured persons were admitted to Koyilandy Taluk Hospital while two in critical condition were admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

When the elephants were fighting panic-stricken people started running for safety causing a stampede in which two women died while many many others sustained injuries.The elephants were eventually brought under control by their mahouts

