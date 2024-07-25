Meghalaya pressure groups to enforce Residents Safety Act amid migrant influx

Accusing the government of failing to act against the influx of migrants, nine pressure groups in Meghalaya have vowed to independently enforce the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

The groups, including the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), and Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), have voiced their frustration over the government’s inadequate measures to control the flow of migrant labourers and illegal immigrants.

Despite the MRSSA being enacted in 2016, the state government has shown minimal progress in its implementation, according to these pressure groups.

They argue that the increasing influx of people from outside the state threatens the existence of the indigenous population and accuse the state government of turning a blind eye to this critical issue.

In response to the perceived governmental inaction, the pressure groups have announced plans to conduct their own checks on migrant labourers. These checks will involve verifying work permits and other relevant documents to ensure compliance with the MRSSA. The groups insist that stricter measures are needed to protect the rights and interests of the indigenous communities.

The MRSSA was introduced to enhance the security of the state’s citizens by thoroughly examining tenants residing in Meghalaya. In a recent surge of activities by the KSU, over 2,500 migrant labourers have reportedly been compelled to leave Meghalaya in the past two weeks. This influential student body, advocating for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state, has taken a firm stance against unregistered migrant workers, conducting checks to ensure compliance with state labour regulations.

The KSU, along with other pro-ILP activists, argues that these measures are necessary to curb the influx of outsiders and protect local interests.

However, their actions have sparked significant controversy. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has publicly stated that while migrant workers are required to register with the state labour department, no individual or organisation is authorised to conduct document checks.

The ongoing tension highlights the clash between civil society groups’ initiatives and the official stance of the state government, raising questions about the balance between maintaining security and upholding legal protocols.