Two hybrid terrorists held for attacking YouTuber

Police on Friday arrested two hybrid terrorists involved in an attack on a YouTuber journalist in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

The police said during the course of investigation into the case by an SIT, a number of suspects were rounded up on the basis of oral, circumstantial and technical evidence.

During questioning, two suspects, identified as Suhaib Reyaz and Anayat Ullah Iqbal, both residents of Saidapora Payeen, confessed to their involvement in the terror attack. It has also come to fore that the duo were working as hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit TRF.

On their disclosure, the weapon used in the offence viz a pistol along with its magazine and 05 pistol rounds besides, an IED has been recovered by a joint party of Police and 44RR in the orchards of village Saidapora Payeen Shopian.

Further investigation of the case is still going on.