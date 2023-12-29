Kusha Kapila: I have mostly essayed extremely urban characters

Actress Kusha Kapila, who plays Chhaya in the coming-of-age drama series ‘Dehati Ladke’, shared how she has mostly essayed extremely urban characters, and in this show, she has played a professor unlike her previous roles.

The social media personality and YouTuber, Kusha is known for her roles in ‘Selfiee’, ‘Plan A Plan B’, ‘Thank You for Coming’, ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’, and others.

Speaking about her role in ‘Dehati Ladke’, she shared: “Chhaya is a liberal and progressive woman, who is an Assistant Professor at Rajat’s university. She finds love in Rajat’s mentor, Prashant. Chhaya has a mind of her own; she is a strong-headed yet amicable person, and people find it easy to open up to her. Besides being progressive, she is also unafraid to make mistakes in life.”

Talking about taking up a role unlike any other she has played in the past, Kusha said: “Interestingly, my character in ‘Dehati Ladke’ is unlike any other roles that I have done in the past. I have mostly essayed extremely urban characters. I’ve never really played a professor, especially somebody who quotes poets and imparts wisdom at the drop of a hat. So, that was very interesting.”

Based on a best-selling Hindi novel, the narrative not only evokes a sense of nostalgia for college days, but also imparts valuable life lessons about embracing life to the fullest. The series follows the journey of Rajat, a simple boy from a small village, who embarks on a quest to chase his dreams in the glare of Lucknow city.

This young adult series features Shine Pandey, Raghav Sharma, Tanish Neeraj, Saamya Jainn, Aasif Khan, and Kusha.

It is streaming on Amazon miniTV.