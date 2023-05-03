Two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists killed near LOC

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed on Wednesday in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district in an encounter with security forces. They had infiltrated into Indian Territory from a Pakistan Army-backed launch pad across the Line of Control (LOC).

A Srinagar-based Defence Ministry spokesman said that based on a specific intelligence input provided by SSP Kupwara of a likely infiltration from one of the terrorist launch pads across the LOC towards Machhal sector, troops were put on high alert on 1 May.

A well-coordinated counter infiltration grid was put in place in this rugged and extremely difficult area. A number of additional ambushes including those of Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) Kupwara were placed along the likely routes of infiltration.

The alert troops in ambushes braved continuous bad weather marked by incessant rainfall, poor visibility and significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights. At around 8.30 am on 3 May, the terrorists were sighted by the troops having infiltrated onto this side of the LOC. Following which an intense firefight ensued resulting in the elimination of the two terrorists.

Bodies of the deceased terrorists have been recovered along with two AK series rifles, magazines and huge quantities of war-like stores. Further extensive search of the area is under progress.

The spokesman said the identity of terrorists and the terrorist group they are affiliated with is being ascertained. This successful intelligence-based operation is yet another example of close synergy between Indian Army, J&K Police and all agencies. The security forces stand steadfast to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements supported by our adversary to disrupt peace and harmony of the area, he added.