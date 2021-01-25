Two persons were on Sunday found frozen to death in a vehicle that was stranded since Saturday near Banihal on the Jammu-Srinagar highway due to heavy snowfall.

The driver and another occupant of the vehicle are believed to have died in the vehicle that was caught in snow on Saturday.

The two, belonging to Kralpora in Kupwara of north Kashmir, have been identified as Majid Gulzar Mir and Shabir Ahmad Mir.

Reports said that they died while waiting for stranded vehicular traffic to clear on the highway.

Another report said they might have died due to suffocation caused by the heater of the vehicle which they had turned on to escape the extreme cold.

The highway continued to remain shut for traffic today due to accumulation of snow on both sides of Jawahar Tunnel and stones falling from the hills at Magarkote. Only the stranded vehicles will be allowed to proceed to their destination if the road reopened on Monday, said traffic police.