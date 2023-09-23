Two die of crowd pressure in Barsana on Radhashtami

With over a lakh devotees thronging Barsana on the occasion of Radhashtami on Friday, two elderly people lost their lives due to crowd pressure.

According to police, two female and one male devotees fell unconscious under the pressure of the crowd on Friday evening. By Saturday morning, an elderly woman and a man under treatment in a hospital succumbed.

While the deceased woman, identified as Rajmani, a native of Prayagraj, fell unconscious at the Radha Rani temple, the health of a 70-year-old unidentified man deteriorated under the pressure of the crowd near Katara Park Old Bus Stand and later died in the hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the Mathura incident.

Wishing peace to the departed souls, the chief minister has conveyed deep condolences to the bereaved family.

He instructed the district administration to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them necessary treatment. He wished for a speedy recovery for other injured.