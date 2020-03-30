Two more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Goa, taking the state’s tally of positive coronavirus cases to five.

While one patient travelled from the Bahamas to Goa via New York, the second patient is believed to have contracted the virus from his brother, an already confirmed Covid-19 patient who was under quarantine.

“Both the patients have been moved to the Employee State Insurance hospital, an isolation facility in South Goa district, dedicated to Covid-19 positive patients,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Sawant also told reporters, that a 65-year-old woman, who had been quarantined after she developed COVID-19 like symptoms and died early on Sunday, had tested negative for coronavirus.

The Chief Minister also said that 20 more persons were quarantined in both home and government facilities on Sunday. In all 1,011 persons are in quarantine, according to statistics released by the state health department.