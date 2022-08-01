Two BSF personnel killed in Congo cremated with state honours

The mortal remains of HC Shishupal Singh was consigned to flames who laid down his life during UN Peace Keeping Mission in DR Congo.

He was paid tribute with full force honours at his native place Bagario ka Bas Sikar.

Officials of BSF,local administration and thousands of others paid their last respects.

Besides, a wreath laying ceremony was also organised with full force honors by BSF Gujarat this morning, for paying tribute to mortal remains of Late HC/GD Sanwla Ram Vishnoi who laid down his life in Congo while being deployed as part of a UN peacekeeping mission.

During this ceremony, Hema Chaudhary, Environment Minister of Rajasthan, Mevaram Jain, MLA Barmer, officers & troops from BSF Sector Barmer, district officials paid their homage amidst a huge gathering.

An anti-UN protest took place in DR Congo, where UN Peacekeeping Forces were deployed.

The protest turned violent that led to an attack on the UN Peacekeeping Officers. In this violent event, two BSF officials of India, who were a part of the Peacekeeping Force, lost their lives.

An anti-UN protest took place in DR Congo, where UN Peacekeeping Forces were deployed.

The protest turned violent that led to an attack on the UN Peacekeeping Officers. In this violent event, two BSF officials of India, who were a part of the Peacekeeping Force, lost their lives.