Vaishnaw takes stern action over deployment of ‘unsuitable train’ to BSF personnel

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday took a serious note of the deployment of an “unsuitable and old train” for BSF personnel going for duty to Kashmir from Tripura.

“In response to the lapse, four officials from the Alipurduar Division have been placed under immediate suspension with effect from today,” an official from the Ministry of Railways said.

The suspended officials include a coaching depot officer of Alipurduar and three senior section engineers of Alipurduar Division.

The Railway Minister made it clear that the dignity and comfort of security forces are of the utmost priority and that such negligence will not be tolerated at any level.

The official from the Ministry of Railways further said a special train from Agartala is now being arranged exclusively for BSF personnel, with full attention to their convenience and honour.

“The Ministry of Railways has also ordered a detailed inquiry into the entire incident. All efforts are being made to ensure that such lapses do not recur in the future,” the official added.

Meanwhile, there was an outrage on social media, with many questioning the facilities made available to the security personnel in the country.