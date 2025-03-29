UP govt honours traditional artisans at State-Level Mati Kala & Village Industry Awards 2025

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday organised the ‘State-Level Mati Kala and Village Industry Awards Ceremony 2025’, where outstanding craftsmen and entrepreneurs were honoured for their contributions to pottery and village industries.

While giving away the awards, UP Minister of Khadi and Village Industries Rakesh Sachan highlighted the UP government’s commitment to promoting pottery and khadi industries to support environmental conservation, improve public health, and generate employment.

He encouraged the use of clay products like kulhads, glasses, plates, and bottles as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic. “Pottery connects us to our roots and instills a sense of patriotism,” he remarked.

For the year 2024-25, the government has successfully distributed 2,325 electric potter’s wheels, 375 pugmills, and established 300 new pottery units. Additionally, the Khadi Board has provided 580 dona-pattal (leaf plate) machines and 756 popcorn machines. Over the past five years, the Mati Kala Board has created direct and indirect employment opportunities for 30,888 individuals.

Khadi Department Chief Executive Officer Dr Ujjwal Kumar highlighted the achievements of the Mati Kala Board, stating that 48,048 artisan families have been identified so far. Among them, 32,593 have received permits for clay excavation, while 15,832 electric potter’s wheels, 81 diya-making machines, and 31 painting machines have been distributed.

Additionally, 19,650 beneficiaries have received training, and 122 cooperative societies have been established.

At the event, state-level Mati Kala and Village Industry Awards were presented. In the pottery category, Anand Kumar Prajapati (Azamgarh) secured the first prize of Rs 40,000, followed by Ram Sajeevan Prajapati (Ayodhya) with Rs 30,000 and Bipin Kumar (Kanpur Dehat) with Rs 20,000.

In the village industry category, Munesh (Meerut) claimed the top spot, while Arjun (Banda) and Ashok Kumar Jaiswal (Varanasi) secured second and third place, respectively.