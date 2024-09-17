Two arrested in MP for waving Palestinian flags during different Eid-e-Milad processions

Police arrested two persons in connection with alleged waving of Palestinian flag in two separate processions of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi in two tribal-dominated districts of Madhya Pradesh.

In the first incident in the Balaghat district, the police arrested one, Shakib, and registered a case against him, along with some unidentifed persons, under Section 197 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The other incident was reported from the the Mandla district of the state where the police arrested a man named Fardeen and booked him and some unidentifed persons under Section 197 (2) of the BNS.

Investigations in both the incidents were underway.