Two Army soldiers killed in “accidental firing”

Two soldiers of the 14 battalion of the Punjab Regiment were on Thursday killed in an ‘accidental firing’ near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu’s Rajouri district.

The killed soldiers have been identified as Sepoy Sarvajeet Singh and Sepoy Navraj Singh.

It is learnt that the incident took place at the forward location in Dunga Gala area of Rajouri at 1.40 pm. Bodies of both soldiers bore bullet injuries of their own rifles.

Both soldiers were deployed at a forward location at the LOC with preliminary reports suggesting there was accidental discharge from the weapons.

Police has registered a case and is investigating the case.