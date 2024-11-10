JCO among 3 soldiers injured in gunfight with terrorists, involved in 2 VDGs killings in Kishtwar

A Junior Commissioned Officer was among three Army soldiers injured on Sunday in a gunfight with terrorists, involved in the killing of two Village Defence Guards in the forest of Kishtwar in the Jammu division.

The Army had launched a massive search operation after the two VDGs were abducted and killed by terrorists on Thursday. Reports said that the soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists who were trapped in the Chaas area of Kishtwar.

Special Forces of the Army were conducting the anti-terrorist operation, reports said.

Additional DGP (Jammu) Anand Jain confirmed that an encounter took place at Keshwan Kishtwar between terrorists and Security forces. Three to four terrorists of the same group, which killed the two innocent villagers are believed to be trapped, he added.

However, sources said that after a brief exchange of fire the terrorists managed to flee into the deep forest and the security forces were combing the area.

The GOC of the White Knight Corps along with commanders visited Kishtwar and the general area of Bharat Ridge and reviewed the operations in progress.

The Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited the forward units of the Rising Star Corps deployed in Kathua and was briefed on the existing security situation.

He interacted with troops and commended them for their high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty.

Another exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces was underway in the Srinagar district, police said.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, a joint operation was launched by the police and security forces in the Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar on Sunday morning.

“A joint Police and security forces operation was launched in Zabarwan forest area of Srinagar based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists. An exchange of fire ensued during the operation,” Police said in a post on X. Further details are awaited.

The search operation continued for the second day in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, officials said.

According to Army officials, one terrorist was killed in the joint anti-terror operation on Saturday evening in the Sopore area of Baramulla. The operation was launched by police and security forces based on specific intelligence, they said.