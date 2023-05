Two helicopters of the Indian Army had to make emergency landing amid rains and dust storm at 1530 hr in the aviation area at Udasar village of the Bikaner district in Rajasthan.

“Both helicopters undertook a precautionary landing in General Area Bikaner. Security arrangements by the Army in place and Police reps also present at location,” a Defense PRO said.

“No damage to any men or material. All in control and Safe,” the PRO added.