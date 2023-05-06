Follow Us:
Twenty killed in Manipur carnage since May 3: Officials

Manipur government’s newly appointed security advisor Kuldiep Singh, a former CRPF Chief, said that at least 18 to 20 people were killed in the series of ethnic violence in different districts of the state.

IANS | New Delhi | May 6, 2023 4:13 pm

