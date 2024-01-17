Delhi LG directs action against officials for misconduct in allotment of tentage work

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has called for strict action against three officials of the revenue department for alleged gross misconduct in allotment of tentage work worth Rs 23.40 crore for kanwar camps in the national capital in 2022.

Saxena has recommended “strict action as per the relevant rules” against the then SDM (HQ) RR Singh, Section Officer Sanjay Kumar Madan and Junior Assistant Anurag, based on a factual report submitted by the CS in the matter, wherein it was alleged that a scam had taken place in awarding the tentage work for Kanwar camps by the caretaking branch of the Revenue Department, the LG office said on Wednesday.

The LG Secretariat had received a complaint on July 19, 2022 regarding the same and it was forwarded to the CS with a direction to submit a factual report in the matter. Accordingly, the CS vide dated October 21, 2022, submitted the report to the LG, it said.

The report categorically underlined the “gross misconduct” on part of these officials as the work awarded to the bidders were modified without prior approval of the competent authority and thus causing loss to the government exchequer, it claimed.

“The complainant alleged that ordinary tents (shamiana) were set up @ Rs 3.45 per sq ft, which was @Rs.2.25 in the year 2019. It was alleged that waterproof tents could be used in place of ordinary tents @ Rs.3.45 per sq ft. Further, the Revenue Department ordered tin shade @ Rs 7.90 per sq ft instead of pipe structured steel hanger previously used @ Rs 3.90 per sq ft. In addition, LED par can lights were ordered @ Rs 8 instead of halogen light available for a meagre Rs1 per unit,” the LG office said.

During the inquiry, the Revenue Department informed the DoV (Directorate of Vigilance) that the work order for hiring of tentage and electrical items for Kanwar yatra was on the basis of extension, awarded to the L1 bidder, which was earlier given the contract in 2019. Kanwar Yatra was not organized in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

The tentage and electric work was awarded to three vendors namely Guptajee Tent Services Pvt. Ltd, Mahalakshmi Light House and Ahuja Tents and Decorators, as per the LG office.

The Revenue Department stated that prior approval was not taken by the caretaking branch to include new items in the work order and they were presumably inserted in the final document by these three officers, who signed and certified the work order, it said.

“The DoV in its report observed that additional items like tin shade, side walls, LED lights, etc. were added in the work orders without approval of the competent authority, which amounted to gross misconduct. Accordingly, major penalty proceedings were recommended against the three officials,” it said.

The DoV has also directed the concerned District Magistrate to conduct two verifications by different officials to ensure fair and neutral verification of the tentage work. The process of payment is yet to be started as no bill has been submitted by the vendors, it added.