TTD to get 100% contactless and cashless electronic FASTag system

To make the payment easier and safe, in first of its kind, Comvision (India) Pvt. Ltd. has developed India’s first 100% contactless and cashless electronic FASTag system toll plaza for a holy place at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

FASTag is a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology-based system to collect payments at toll gates through the prepaid mode.

“The Alipiri toll plaza, developed for TTD attracts around 10,000 four-wheelers in a day, which touches 12,000 on weekends and festival days, generating a revenue of Rs 2.5 lakh on normal days and Rs 3.5 lakh on peak days. This is likely to give a major fillip to digital payments and bring in transparency”, says Harjinder Kaur Talwar, MD & CEO, Comvision.

“The trial run is under way in the VIP lane through which more than 300 vehicles pass a day. Technical issues are being addressed. The system will be implemented in other lanes in a phased manner. All lanes, except two, will completely go the FASTag way soon,” a temple official said.

“This is the most modern system with latest hardware integrated. However, there were two major challenges we faced in implementing this state-of-the-art toll plaza. The first was ofcourse Covid, as TTD was closed during covid, so it took us more than two years to implement this system. Another major complication was the complicated fare system at TTD, based on speed rather than time-based tariff which took considerable time for us to design the solution”, says Bhartindu Talwar, Director Comvision,

The FASTag implementation at TTD clearly indicates that for any public place where there is fairly large number of traffic, it’s beneficial to have FASTag.

Moreover, it will also facilitate as the Union Government has made it mandatory for all four-wheelers to have FASTag, to facilitate cashless transactions at the toll plazas on national highways.