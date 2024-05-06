Truth wins, ECI approved AAP’s song without changes: Dilip Pandey

Exuding confidence over the party’s campaign song ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se,’ the Aam Aadmi Party leader Dilip Pandey on Monday said that the Election Commission of India has finally approved it without any change, and the party has started using the same.

Addressing a press conference here , Pandey alleged that despite BJP’s machinations to get the AAP’s song banned, the party has started using the song for its campaign.

Sharing this information with media persons on Monday, Pandey asserted that AAP did not succumb to the pressure, which he alleged was exerted by the BJP, and added that as a result, the ECI had to give permission to the party’s campaign song.

“We did not accept any objection of the Commission but raised questions on its objections itself,” the AAP leader said.

In response to a reporter’s question, Pandey said that after receiving the Election Commission’s approval letter on the campaign song on May 2, the AAP has started using it officially.

He claimed that the AAP refuted the poll panel’s letter on April 30 and replied to every point, expressing objection to every comment of the Commission.

He further alleged that the ruling dispensation at the Centre was misusing all constitutional institutions so the democratic values of the nation were being affected.

He further hit out at the BJP, alleging that the saffron party could go to any extent in a bid to fulfill its political ambitions.

“We have also read the same in Mundakopanishad that ultimately truth prevails, and this has been going on for ages,” he added.

He further said that on April 27, the poll panel wrote a letter banning the campaign song of the AAP and had expressed several objections to it.

He claimed that the objections raised by the ECI were baseless, which he alleged have raised questions on the impartiality of the commission.

Elaborating on the objections raised by the poll panel, Pandey said that it had objected to the campaign song of the AAP saying that the ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’ (answer to the jail through voting) is not right, to which the party has said that, the song says it will respond to the politics of sending leaders of opposition parties to jail with the power of votes.

“The Constitution of this country has taught us that if you want to oust any party from power, then you should use your vote against it,” he said further.

He said that the use of phrases in AAP’s campaign song is quite an old practice, and further claimed that in the past, politicians have used even more acerbic phrases, which, he claimed, could have made the poll panel feel embarrassed.