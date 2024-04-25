‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’: AAP’s LS poll campaign song launched

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its campaign song for the Lok Sabha elections titled ‘jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ from the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.

The campaign, which is scheduled to begin on April 27, will witness participation of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal during the third phase. She will reach out to the people with her husband’s message.

The party claimed that their campaign song describes the current situation in the country that includes the alleged conspiracy under which party leader Arvind Kejriwal was put behind bars among other leaders of the Opposition parties, and also the situation of unemployment, price rise and other burning issues related to the public.

The song in rap style has been written and sung by AAP MLA and party’s chief whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey.

Notably, the Lok Sabha campaign song has a similar theme like the party’s campaign which is being run against the arrest of their leader.

The song was launched in the presence of AAP’s Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Dilip Pandey, Rakhi Birla, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Jasmine Shah amongst others, while a vacant chair was also there on the stage that was for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Party leader Gopal Rai said on the occasion that the party would make its song reach out to every household through various platforms, and claimed that the people of daily are waiting for May 25, as they would give a reply through their vote to the ruling dispensation at the centre.

He pointed out that earlier the party had named its poll campaign “Sansad Mein Bhi Kejriwal,” and further said that they never knew the government would be so scared of the AAP chief that they would put him behind bars.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Singh claimed that the BJP cannot win in Delhi. He said the saffron party has realised this, which is why it has launched a deep conspiracy to put Kejriwal in jail.