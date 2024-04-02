Truth can be suppressed, but not erased: AAP on Sanjay Singh’s bail in liquor policy case

Expressing confidence, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday claimed that party leader Sanjay Singh’s bail in the (now scrapped) Delhi excise policy case has shown that the entire case in which the AAP leaders have been arrested, is solely based on statements of approvers.

AAP leader Atishi while addressing a press conference said that truth can be suppressed, but cannot be erased, and hailed the bail granted by the Supreme Court to their party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay SIngh.

Atishi said that two things have come out in the front during Singh’s bail plea hearing on Tuesday.

Advertisement

She claimed that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had no answer when the apex court asked about the money trail and the proceeds of crime and secondly, the entire case by the probe agency under which Singh, and other AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal were arrested, is based on the statements given by the approvers.

She added that the same approvers had also given statements earlier, but had said nothing about the AAP leaders.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj who was also present at the press conference, said March 21(the day Kejriwal was arrested) was a big day, and things began to change from that day, and now on Tuesday, ”the party has got rid of some of its problems”.

He further took a dig at the ED and said when the Supreme Court asked some questions on Tuesday while hearing Singh’s bail plea, the federal probe agency had no answers.

The bail granted to Sanjay Singh is a big relief to the AAP which has been in a difficult situation since the arrest of their party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Singh, who was arrested on October 4 by the ED in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case, spent six months in custody.

Commenting on the AAP RS MP’s bail, party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said since the beginning the party has claimed the case to be fake.

Despite 500 raids in connection with this case, not even a single penny has been recovered so far, she claimed and added that the apex court has also said there is no point keeping Singh in custody when no money trail is found.