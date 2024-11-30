Tripura May Suspend Trade Ties with Bangladesh Amid Escalating Attacks on Hindu Minorities

Tripura, in consultation with the Centre, is considering suspending trade relations with Bangladesh following a surge in violence against Hindu minorities in the neighboring country.

Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed this during an interaction with the media at the Agartala Press Club, signaling the gravity of the situation.

“We have not finalized any decision yet, but if the atrocities persist, we may be compelled to act,” said Saha, echoing similar sentiments expressed by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Expressing deep concern, Saha pointed out that minority Hindus in Bangladesh have faced relentless violence, particularly since the waning influence of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government. “The situation is alarming, and the survival of religious minorities is at stake,” he added.

India has responded by intensifying security measures along the India-Bangladesh border. Saha emphasized that security forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police, have been placed on high alert.

“Since the departure of Bangladesh’s former prime minister, we’ve bolstered border security. I’ve personally reviewed the situation multiple times to ensure no threat compromises our borders,” he stated.

The ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh has already impacted bilateral trade. According to sources from the Land Port Authority of India, trade volumes have significantly declined, with imports of coal, fish, and other commodities plummeting. Trade is now limited to essential goods.

Immigration has also been restricted, with Bangladeshi nationals allowed entry into India only for medical emergencies.

Despite the challenges, Tripura and Bangladesh share a historically robust trade relationship. Commerce between the two grew from RS 230.24 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 715.98 crore in 2023-24, with imports largely dominating the trade balance. Key Bangladeshi exports include fish, cement, and soft drinks, while Tripura exports items such as maize, fresh ginger, and agarbatti.

India and Bangladesh have maintained close economic and cultural ties since the latter’s independence in 1971, supported by cooperation in trade, connectivity, and security. Tripura, geographically closest to Bangladesh, has been pivotal in facilitating this relationship. However, rising political instability and religious violence have strained these ties, prompting both state and central governments to reconsider their approach.

While Tripura has yet to sever ties officially, the state government and the Centre are closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh. A final decision on trade relations will hinge on Bangladesh’s efforts to protect its religious minorities and restore stability.