Tripura govt cancels Summer break for higher education institutes amid disruptions

Due to the disruption caused by the Lok Sabha polls and heat waves leading to the closure of educational institutions, the state government has opted to cancel the 26-day summer vacation for colleges, professional colleges, and technical institutes.

This decision aims to facilitate the completion of syllabi ahead of semester exams.

According to the officials, the state has already lost two weeks of classes in colleges, making it increasingly challenging to cover the syllabus if the summer break is retained in higher education.

Advertisement

In a notification released , Director of Higher Education Nripendra Chandra Sharma stated, “In the interest of students, the summer vacation for General Degree Colleges/Professional Colleges/Technical Institutes under the control of the Higher Education Department, Tripura, scheduled from May 9, 2024, to June 3, 2024 (26 days), is hereby revoked.”

To compensate for the cancellation of the summer break, the education department has opted to grant 26 days of earned leave to the working staff of the colleges.