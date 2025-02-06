Tipra Motha Chief warns of withdrawing from Tripura Govt over unmet promises

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has issued a warning, stating that his party is prepared to withdraw from the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura if promises made to them remain unfulfilled.

A Facebook video message on TMP’s foundation day underscores growing tensions between the regional party and its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). TMP, which emerged as a key political force advocating for the rights of indigenous Tripuris, had contested the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections independently and secured 13 seats.

However, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it allied with the BJP-led government, hoping for concrete steps towards its long-standing demands.

Debbarma expressed his dissatisfaction over what he perceives as a betrayal of the indigenous people of Tripura.

He reiterated that TMP’s demands—security, land rights, education, cultural protection, direct funding for the Tripura Autonomous District Council (TADC), and a constitutional solution for the Tiprasa people—were never against the national interest but were meant to safeguard indigenous rights.

“We sought rights for security, land, education, identity, direct funding for TADC, and the protection of our culture. These demands are not harmful to the country, but it feels like we are being betrayed,” Debbarma said in the video message.

The TMP leader emphasised that political power was secondary to the party’s core mission of securing indigenous rights.

“If we are not given the rights we were promised, we are willing to step out of power. There is no purpose in holding power if we cannot serve our people. Politics is not our priority; ensuring the rights of our people is.”

The TMP’s potential exit from the coalition government could significantly impact the BJP’s standing in Tripura, a state with a history of political volatility.

One of the pressing issues fueling TMP’s frustration is the delay in holding elections to the village committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Debbarma also linked the Indigenous struggle in Tripura to broader regional instability, particularly highlighting the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh. He warned that continued neglect of tribal rights could push Tripura towards unrest, citing historical patterns of insurgency as a consequence of ignoring indigenous grievances.

“While Bangladesh is becoming more aligned with Pakistan, we are failing to secure the rights of our indigenous people here in Tripura. If insurgency returns, who will be accountable? If peaceful demands are delayed, the government responds quickly only when violence erupts,” he cautioned.

He urged the central and state governments to take immediate action, emphasising that TMP had already waited over a year for a resolution. “We cannot wait any longer. Either help us or allow us to decide our future course of action,” he asserted.