DoE announces remedial classes in government schools during summer break

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Thursday announced remedial classes to be conducted for students of Classes IX, X, and XII in the government schools of Delhi during the summer break.

A DoE circular said that the regular school activities would remain suspended from May 11 to June 30. However, remedial classes will be conducted from May 13 to May 31.

The move is aimed to strengthen the students’ core strength and enhance their learning outcome, it added.

As per the recent circular, classes in schools will be held in the morning hours, split into three one-hour sessions from 7:30 am to 10:30 am. In the schools that function in double shifts, remedial sessions will be organized in different wings to ensure all students are accommodated.

For the students of Classes IX and X, Science and Mathematics will be taught every day. An additional subject may be introduced depending on students’ academic requirements, as determined by the school principal.

The circular added that attendance will be recorded digitally, and wearing the school uniform is compulsory during these classes. Participation will also require parental consent.

Teachers have been advised to give special attention to individual student needs during these sessions and the school library will remain accessible for self-study and borrowing books.