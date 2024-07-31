Vivekananda College: Standing out with its own legacy & grandeur

At one time, when someone asked about the location of Vivekananda College from the Sealdah Bongaon branch line station, most people would point towards Acharya Prafulla Chandra College, located on the western side of the Madhyamgram Railway station. However, that was not the case for a long time—almost eighteen years ago. Today, that college has become a shining star, spreading its branches in all directions and proudly displaying its glory.

Established in 1986 under the University of Calcutta, the college started its journey with a handful of students and later diversified its honours subjects. At one point, the college faced existential challenges and had plans to merge with another college under the West Bengal Higher Education Department. Today, however, it not only stands firm but has achieved remarkable heights under the aegis of West Bengal State University. Its student population is now near 4,000. The founding member of the college was the former minister of the West Bengal government, Saral Deb. A few energetic youths from Madhyamgram played a pivotal role in establishing the college in its initial stages. Over time, the former president of the governing body, currently the minister of food and supplies department of the West Bengal government, Rathin Ghosh, and the present president of the governing body, Nimai Chandra Ghosh, contributed significantly to its unswerving progress. Furthermore, the contributions of principal Ganga Shankar Chatterjee in the early establishment of the college and later of former principal Chandan Kumar Chakraborty cannot be forgotten. According to the customs of the time, individuals from this category who retired from the college at a specified time also expressed their gratitude to the college. Many of them are no longer alive today.

The current college vice principal and NACC coordinator, as well as the head of the postgraduate geography department, Rimi Roy, says, “The location of our college is fantastic. It’s very close to Madhyamgram Chowmatha, about one kilometre from the eastern side of National Highway Road 34, and not far from Madhyamgram and Hridaypur Railway stations. Even though Madhyamgram Chowmatha is nearby, the environment of the college is very peaceful. This is why parents do not hesitate to enrol their sons and daughters in this college. The college is also associated with the name Swami Vivekananda. Keeping his ideals in mind, we have been able to reach all levels from undergraduate to postgraduate, achieving a GPA of 3.01 in the first assessment of NACC on 5 November 2016, and receiving an A grade. In subsequent times, on 4 June, 2023, in the second phase, an A+ grade was achieved with a CGPA of 3.29.” English literature department head and Grievance Redressal Committee and Disciplinary Subcommittee’s convener, professor Satyakam Ojha, said, “The name of Vivekananda College was chosen to honour Swami Vivekananda, who was a great patriot, social reformer, and timeless symbol of India’s soul. He is an inspiring force behind the creation of modern India. Swami Vivekananda, who firmly believed that education is the manifestation of perfection in human beings, has inspired Vivekananda College with its golden thoughts. As a result, it has transformed into one of the country’s premier institutions.” Yasmin Saima, head of the chemistry department and a present member of the governing body, expressed her opinion, saying, “The progress of this college, keeping Swami Vivekananda‘s ideals in front, is the combined result of everyone’s efforts. It was not possible for the college to reach this height overnight. If we continue to strive together, perhaps one day it will become a premier college in the country.” From the beginning, the founders’ goal was to establish the college as a true factory for producing capable individuals. The path was steep and the terrain challenging, but there was no shortage of enthusiasm and inspiration. Everyone had a dream to integrate the college into societal service and elevate it to a special height. Today, indeed, in the eyes of students, parents, or UGC, the college has reached a pinnacle. The college‘s distinctive three-storey building, adjacent to a student hostel, an inbuilt AC-equipped seminar hall for events, an open field in the college grounds for open-air performances, and freely available playgrounds among the surrounding buildings, minimises costs through environmental awareness and solar units around the field, where students regularly play short-distance cricket, volley-ball, and badminton.

For the convenience of students and staff, a canteen and another four-storey building are being constructed adjacent to the old building. Additionally, separate land has been purchased for the second campus, where construction work will commence soon. Regarding this, Haradhan Das, head of the Bengali department and convener of the postgraduate department, stated, “Since my arrival at this college, I have witnessed multiple developments, particularly the creation of a ladies’ hostel and the construction of the third floor of the old building. Currently, another new building is being constructed next to the old building.”

At present, there are 11 honours courses available. In the arts department, subjects include Bengali, English, political science, history, philosophy, education, journalism and mass communication. In the science department, geography, physics, chemistry (UG level), mathematics, and computer science (UG level) are offered under regular courses in self-financing mode affiliated with the University of West Bengal. Additionally, distance education departments for subjects like Bengali, history, education, and Sanskrit are available under Rabindra Bharati University at the postgraduate level. The college also hosts a computer training centre in collaboration with WEBEL Technology. The University Grants Commission has approved the implementation of a computer application diploma course. Regular career counselling sessions are conducted through various career counselling organisations such as ICICI Academy, George Telegraph, Techno India, IIT Kanpur, Pune Institute of Business Management, RICE, Jillett, Procter & Gamble, Orion Edutech and others. This aims to enhance student placement opportunities in various corporate sectors. Besides WBCS training, efforts are made to enhance or improve students’ skills through PowerPoint presentations.

Students are encouraged by college professors to pursue eligibility for the NET, SET, JRF, or National Fellowship. As a result, many students are achieving success. Starting from 28 June 2024, Netaji Subhas Open University has entrusted the college with study centre responsibilities. There are various subjects at the UG level, like Bengali, English, political science, public administration, history, education, mathematics, library and information science, and others. At the PG level, subjects include Bengali, English, history, political science, public administration, education, journalism and mass communication, library and information science, mathematics, advertising and public relations, and diploma courses.

Currently, more than 60 per cent of the student community at the college belongs to minority groups. About 60 per cent of the total students are female. The college has signed agreements with various academic institutions and organisations. Moreover, career counselling institutions and job-oriented courses have been introduced here. The college also conducts various computer literacy programmes through WEBEL on its campus.

The academic environment on campus remains peaceful, facilitated by the dedicated efforts of 45 professors and 23 non-teaching staff members. There is excellent collaboration between teaching and non-teaching staff, ensuring students face no difficulties. The secretary of the teachers’ council and also head of the history department, Alok Kumar Biswas, remarked, “In our college, teachers, non-teaching staff, and students have a friendly relationship and provide mutual assistance whenever needed. Teachers are equally helpful outside the classroom, guiding students in their studies. Furthermore, even after students graduate, there remains an open channel of communication with a strong alumni association like Renaissance.”

The institution has been recognised twice by NAAC with ‘A’ and ‘A+’ grades. In 2019, it was acknowledged as a social media champion by MHRD, and in 2020–21, it achieved the Atal Ranking among India’s top non-technical colleges, termed a ‘Band Performer’. It has also received the Swachh Bharat Certificate. In July 2022, India Today magazine ranked it fourth among India’s top 10 emerging colleges, fifth in the Eastern region for best science colleges, and fifth in arts colleges. Additionally, it has obtained ISO certification and acknowledgement of being the best in the North 24 Parganas district for Kanyashree Prakalpo.

The college consistently strives for national improvement initiatives, preparing Kemia Khamarpara village under the panchayat as a model village. It regularly organises various social events such as data security, cyber security for women, road safety, human rights, anti-trafficking, yoga, blood donation camps, etc.

Currently, the college provides students with amenities such as free Wi-Fi, internet facilities, a gym, digitised books, and a well-stocked library. There are scholarships and substantial fee concessions available for students. The total course fees are very affordable, and at one time, India Today magazine declared it among the top 10 colleges in terms of the lowest fee structure.

The library of this college is as advanced in services as it is expansive. Liberian paramita Pathak remarked, “The library at our college is quite large and of high quality. Students can borrow books to take home, and there is a book bank available for financially needy students. To stay updated with modern technology, students have access to a digital corner. Using the ‘Koha’ software, the college library’s collection of books is made accessible to students through a simple mobile application, allowing them to access it from home. Alongside subject-specific books, there are collections of short stories, novels, and essays. Additionally, some books are kept specifically for leisure reading. At present, the library houses over 15,000 books. Furthermore, the library is equipped with Infibnet, familiar in colleges and universities as an information and library network.”