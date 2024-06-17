Tripura dispatches team to rail accident site in New Jalpaiguri

The Tripura Government has dispatched a two-member team to the site of the Tripura-Sealdah bound Kanchanjunga Express accident to provide support and assistance to the people of Tripura.

Additionally, the state has announced ex-gratia compensation for any Tripura residents who may have died in the tragic incident.

The collision between the Kanchanjunga Express and a freight train near New Jalpaiguri has resulted in the deaths of 8 passengers and severe injuries to around 30 others, with the identities of the victims still being determined.

Advertisement

The Tripura State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) was immediately activated, providing helpline numbers and coordinating with Railway Authorities for updated information.

A special team has been dispatched from Tripura Bhawan Kolkata to the accident site to offer any necessary support to the people of Tripura. The team is expected to arrive by this evening.

Under the direction of Tripura Chief Minister, the state government has pledged to cover the treatment costs for all injured individuals.

In the event of a fatality involving a Tripura resident, the state government has declared a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.