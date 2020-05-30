In order to mark the first anniversary of the second term of Modi government, the Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday performed puja at his official residence.

“On completion of one year of Modi 2.0, prayed to mother Tripurasundari for the good health and long life of beloved PM Narendra Modi ji. May he continue to serve the country as a Prime Minister for long years,” he said in a tweet.

On completion of #1YearofModi2.0 prayed to Mata Tripurasundari for the good health and long life of beloved PM @narendramodi ji. May he continue to serve the Country as a Prime Minister for long years.#TripuraSupportsModi pic.twitter.com/milYq67Eqo — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 30, 2020

Tripura BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that maintaining the COVID-19 and lockdown related protocols and without holding big rallies, Chief Minister Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, other ministers and party leaders will campaign from Sunday or the day after to highlight the performance of the Modi government.

As his government completes one year of its second term today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter, told the citizens of the country that their affection, goodwill and active cooperation have given new energy, and inspiration, and added that India’s collective strength of democracy is a “guiding light” for the whole world.