Tripura CM Manik Saha thanks PM Modi for reducing price of LPG cylinder

After the central government announced a reduction in the prices of LPG cylinders by Rs 200, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed gratitude and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the reduction in LPG domestic gas cylinder prices on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This is a huge gift to the women of the middle class and poor households,” Tripura CM told ANI.

The residents of Tripura, especially the women are appreciative of this scheme. “I thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Tripura,” added CM Saha.

Earlier yesterday, West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also expressed gratitude for the LPG price cut and said, “We welcome the gift Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given to the citizens of the country on Raksha Bandhan. This step would definitely benefit the common man.”

Speaking to ANI on price reduction in domestic LPG gas cylinders, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi also stated, “It is a relief to all women because they run the households and even small things make a lot of difference and this is a big thing.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday also thanked PM Modi and called the LPG price cut a gift to the PM’s sisters on Raksha Bandhan.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet decided to cut LPG domestic gas cylinder prices by Rs 200 for all users.

Briefing reporters on the decision of the Union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said the decision is a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the women of the country on Onam and Raksha Bandhan. The meeting of the Cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

Effective Wednesday, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be reduced by Rs 200 across the country. In Delhi, for instance, the decision will bring down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder from the existing Rs 1,103 per cylinder to Rs 903.

This across-the-board reduction is in addition to the existing targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder to Ujjwala households, which will continue. Therefore, the effective price in Delhi for Ujjwala beneficiaries after this reduction will be Rs 703.

It may be noted that there are more than 31 crore domestic LPG consumers, including 9.6 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries.

Anurag Thakur said the current government has initiated several schemes for the development of women, including pucca houses, toilets, additional foodgrains, and Direct Benefit Transfer during the Covid pandemic.