Tripura CM highlights investment growth in MSMEs and tourism

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said over 200 investments have been completed and an additional Rs 1,000 crore in new projects are in progress.

During the state-level UNNATI workshop at Agartala’s Pragna Bhavan, he outlined the government’s efforts to enhance sectors like bamboo, rubber, agarwood, and hospitality.

Focusing on MSMEs, he emphasized the importance of rubber, bamboo, and tea industries, which contribute significantly to Tripura’s economic landscape and employment, with MSMEs constituting nearly 98% of the state’s enterprises.

Advertisement

Tripura has actively promoted investment through events such as the Destination Tripura initiative and the Northeastern Global Investor Summit 2023.

Collectively, these efforts have secured investments valued over Rs 5,900 crore and have attracted 212 investors, setting the stage for rapid development.

The government is also focusing on tourism as an economic catalyst, evidenced by a recent Rs 692 crore investment in tourism infrastructure, including a project to construct ropeways to key destinations like Udaipur Railway Station and Jampui Hills. These efforts, Saha stated, aim to make Tripura a premier investment destination in Northeast India.

———————————————————————-