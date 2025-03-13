Mamata hails state’s recognition in big industries sector

Expressing happiness that the state has earned national acclaim on big industries sector also besides being in the top grade of MSME industries, Miss Banerjee in a tweet in her X-handle wrote: “Glad to share that we are now in the top grade of the country in big industries sector also. We have been at the Country’s top level in the MSME sector for some years, now we are a big achiever in big industries too.

“According to the latest report published by the Government of India, Department for Promotion of Industry Internal Trade (DPIIT), West Bengal has been a front runner state, and in the very top bracket among all states, in receiving concrete big industrial investment intentions.

DPIIT Annual Report 2024-25 shows that in terms of attracting big corporate industrial investment intentions, we have surpassed almost all other states in 2024. We have been among the top three in India. This is over and above our MSME achievements.

“Needless to mention that in 2025, we have since had the most impressive Bengal Global Business Summit and records are being further made”.