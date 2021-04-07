Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has tested COVID-19 positive.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19,” Deb tweeted on Wednesday.

“I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the COVID appropriate behaviour and stay safe,” he further said.

India recorded 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest-ever single-day surge since the onset of the pandemic early last year, taking the overall tally to 12,801,785 on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry.

Active cases crossed the 800,000 mark in the last 24 hours and now stands at 843,473, comprising 6.59 per cent of the total infections.

Reports suggest that India is now the fourth most affected country in the world in terms of active cases.