Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb resigns in a surprise move

In a surprise move, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from his post on Saturday, a day after the BJP leader left Delhi for Tripura after meeting party top brass. Top officials in the state as well as party members confirmed the news.

Deb went to the Raj Bhavan on Saturday afternoon along with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and submitted his resignation to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

Elections to the state assembly in the north eastern state is due next year. Even his cabinet colleagues were in the dark about the decision. A minister in Deb’s Cabinet said, “We are taken by surprise. Don’t know what prompted him. But obviously he had discussions with the party central leadership. The party may have some plans and we are confident that it will be good for the party.”

Senior BJP leaders, Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde, have been appointed observers for the election of the legislature party leader. Both are already in Tripura.

Deb had become the Chief Minister on March 9, 2018 after the BJP-led alliance came to power by defeating the Left Front in the Assembly elections. The chief minister hogged the limelight in the country for his controversial statements.