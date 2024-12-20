Trio duping couple of Rs 5 lakh posing as CBI officials nabbed

A cyber team of the South Delhi district has apprehended three fraudsters for duping a couple of Rs 5 lakh impersonating as CBI officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said based on a complaint received from a woman, a case under relevant sections of BNS was registered at the Cyber South police station and an investigation was taken up.

The complainant said her husband received a WhatsApp call from a person posing as a CBI inspector. He demanded Rs 5 lakh for the release of their son who was purported to be involved in a rape case. After transfering the amount to the bank account of the caller, when the couple contacted their son, he denied being detained by the CBI or any other law enforcement agency.

During investigation, it came out that the mobile number from which the call was received originated from abroad. The money trial revealed that the amount was credited to the first beneficiary account of five different Bank of Bikaner branches in Jaipur on the same day.

With the help of details of bank accounts, the official said, they zeroes in on the locations of the three accused.

The DCP said one of the suspects, Satish, arranged the mule accounts and after receiving the amount transferred it to other mule accounts before withdrawing the amount from an ATM to break the chain of money flow.

The amount was later used for the payment of the cheat’s credit card bill and for personal expenses and the same was done by Shivam, his accomplice.