Transgender Persons to get Composite Healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat scheme

In a landmark decision today, an MoU was signed between National Health Authority (NHA) under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Social Justice and Empowerment to provide an inclusive and composite health package for transgender persons under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The MoU was signed by Dr. R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) and Shri R. Subramanyam, Secretary DoSJE in presence of Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Terming this as a momentous day, Union Health Minister Dr. Mandaviya hailed this MoU as one of its kind in the country which will give impetus to ensuring rightful and respectable place for transgender community by accessing healthcare services under AB-PMJAY.

“This MoU has laid the foundation for a landmark transformational reform in the society. The move which provides special healthcare benefits to the Transgender Community goes beyond ensuring equality for the disadvantaged community”, he highlighted.

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that the government is working in a decisive way to not only recognize rights of the transgender community but has taken various systematic steps for their welfare.

Urging all sections of society to join hands in efforts of the government towards an inclusive society under vision of “New India” of Prime Minister, Mandaviya stated that “Disadvantaged communities can progress with dignity and self reliance with collaboration of “Sarkar and Society”.

As per MoU, MoSJE will fund Rs.5 lakh insurance cover per transgender beneficiary per annum. A comprehensive package master is being prepared for transgender category including the existing AB PM-JAY packages and specific packages (Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) and treatment) for transgenders.

They will be eligible to seek treatment in any of the AB PM-JAY empanelled hospitals across the country, where specific packages are available. The scheme would cover all transgender persons not receiving such benefits from other centre/state sponsored schemes.