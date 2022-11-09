Train sewer workers in safe cleaning of manholes: Haryana Chief Secretary

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, on Wednesday, directed the officers of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran to impart necessary training to all sewer workers on how to protect themselves while cleaning manholes and septic tanks. The directive has been issued in the wake of increasing accidental deaths of those sewer worker involved in the manhole cleaning.

Chairing a meeting convened to discuss the issue, Kaushal directed the officers concerned to try to eliminate the process of manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks as much as possible.

As per the directions given by the chief secretary, the Public Health Engineering Department has been appointed as the nodal department. For redressal of complaints received regarding this issue, the concerned department should also issue a helpline number, directed Kaushal.

He further directed that the format for sending monthly reports to the government should be simplified so that common people can also use them.

Kaushal was apprised that Public Health Engineering Department has imparted training to 1098 Sewer men. The urban local bodies department has also imparted training to sewermen.

He also ordered strict adherence to the Supreme Court’s directions regarding compensation given to Sewer men who had lost their lives during the cleaning. The chief secretary said the directions of the Supreme Court regarding giving compensation to the sewer men who had lost their lives during the cleaning should be followed meticulously so that the family of the deceased can get full benefits.