Haryana plans training about Hindi language

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said the state government will soon finalise a pilot project for employees of subordinate courts and other government offices to impart training on Hindi Language.

The training schedule for officers and officials of district level court will be finalised in consultation with the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Kaushal said while presiding over a meeting regarding the implementation of the Hindi language in subordinate courts in the state today.

The Chief Secretary said the revenue department has been working to simplify revenue terms so as to facilitate the common man. He asked the languages department to prepare the administrative terminology in Hindi language.

He also directed to provide bilingual training for the existing staff of the state government to enhance their work efficiency in various Departments.

“In the meeting, a proposal was also discussed to encourage the students studying law, engineering, medical and other courses in the training courses of Hindi language. For this, incentives can also be considered to provide some incentives. Besides, discussions were also held to explore the possibility of weekend training classes for the employees so that their working hours would not be affected,” an official spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the state government has notified “The Haryana Disposal of Rented Government Properties Policy 2023” for the government departments, boards, corporations, and authorities for selling its properties (shops or houses) under possession of individual or private entities by way of rent or lease, from the last 20 years or more.

The Chief Secretary said that the policy will be applicable only to “property parcels” up to 100 square yards per beneficiary per land parcel for all such properties which had been leased or rented before 1 June 2001.

Divulging the details about the necessity of policy, Kaushal said the state government had notified a policy on 1 June 2021, for sale of shops and houses by municipal bodies where possession of such property is with the entities other than Municipal Bodies or its predecessor bodies for a period of 20 years or more.

The Chief Secretary said it is a one-time policy under which those covered will have to move their applications within three months of the notification of the policy. He said the policy would not be applicable on land of departments of tourism, transport and health and family welfare. The policy will also not be applicable on Shamlat lands, Panchayat lands, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad lands.