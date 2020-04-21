Massive traffic jam has been witnessed on Tuesday at Delhi and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh border for several hours in the morning after the border between the two states was sealed.

An order was issued by the Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey on Monday after six people testing positive for coronavirus came from Delhi to the city. The order was issued under the National Disaster Act 2005.

Currently, only emergency-use vehicles and those providing essential services were being allowed to proceed.

“The report presented by the chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, clearly shows that people commuting between Delhi and Ghaziabad are at high risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, in public interest, all public movement between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been suspended till further orders,” said the order.

The traffic stacked due to the situation on the border.

Centre had allowed partial relaxation in lockdown from April 20 to the areas showing improvement in the COVID-19.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that it is not possible for the national capital, which is reporting the second-highest number of cases in the country.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said 78 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from the national capital, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 2,081.

As per reports, in UP, a recent assessment by the state government had said that the lockdown is “unsatisfactory” in 40 of the 75 districts and called for stricter enforcement there of the restrictions to fight coronavirus.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has reached over 18,000 in India with 590 deaths due to it. In Uttar Pradesh, 1176 positive cases of coronavirus are reports as of now.