Tourists to enjoy ‘Light and Sound Show’ at Agra Fort from July

The Uttar Pradesh government is continuously making efforts to increase the night stay of tourists in the city of Taj Mahal and to give a fresh push to the tourism industry.

Tourists coming to see the Taj Mahal will now be able to enjoy the light and sound show in Agra Fort. The light and sound show will start by July 31 next. Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Archeology Department has completed all preparations in this regard.

A light and sound show has been prepared in Agra Fort depicting the Mughal emperor, Agra culture, Shivaji’s arrival in Agra. Around 95 per cent of its work has been completed. Along with software installation, the creative film to be played in the show has also been finalized. Light and sound show by Uttar Pradesh Tourism will take place from 7 to 10 pm.

Regional Tourism Officer Deepti Vats said here on Monday that preparations for the light and sound show are in the final stages. The work will be completed soon. As soon as permission is received from ASI, trials of light and sound will also be started. There will be two shows daily in the light and sound show. With this, tourists coming to the Taj city will get a chance to know the culture of Agra, she said.