Tourists, locals stranded in Leh due to flash floods rescued

Several tourists and locals, who were stranded on the Leh-Manali road due to flash floods, were rescued on Monday by the police and disaster management personnel in Ladakh.

The road connects the Union territory of Ladakh with Himachal Pradesh. Landslides were triggered by the flash flood in the early hours of the morning. Several vehicles were caught in the mudslide.

Local police, along with the disaster management personnel, were deployed to evacuate the stranded travelers and divert traffic to alternate route.

Men of the HIMANK Project of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) swung into action to restore the vital road link.

Leh’s district administration is closely monitoring the situation.

Restoration of the Gya-Meru Road has been completed. Additionally, the road from Leh to Nyoma has also been thrown open for one-way traffic.

It is worth mentioning that the Leh district has in recent days been hit by several flash floods that were caused due to melting of snow.