Rs 85.34 crore granted to CIBS for the preservation of Buddhist culture: Rijiju

The Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ ceremony of the Traditional Arts Academic Block of the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS) at Choglamsar in Leh.

Chairman-CEC, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Tashi Gyalson, Advisor to Lt Governor, UT Ladakh, Dr Pawan Kotwal and Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Ranjan were among those present on the occasion.

The ceremony commenced with monks performing the solemnization of land seeking blessings for a safe and successful project of the upcoming construction of Traditional Arts Academic blocks. The ceremony also featured an exhibition showcasing Thangka Paintings, different spiritual texts and the statues of Avalokiteshvara.

Vice Chancellor, CIBS, Prof Rajesh Ranjan expressed gratitude to Rijiju for his assistance in funding the Traditional Arts Academic Block. He said that CIBS has sent four proposals under the Buddhist Development Plan out of which three got approved.

He also thanked the CEC for his support in the newly renovated auditorium of CIBS.

Emphasizing the ancient roots of Buddhism, Rijiju assured full assistance for the development and the preservation of the Buddhist Community and its culture.

He further informed that under the Ministry of Minority, Rs 85.34 crore have been allocated to CIBS for the preservation of Buddhist Culture.

Deputy Chairman, LAHDC, Tsering Angchuk; Commissioner/Secretary, Higher Education, Padma Angmo; ADGP, Ladakh, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Deputy Commissioner, Santosh Sukhadeve; SSP, Leh, Shruti Arora; President Ladakh Buddhist Association, Tsering Dorjey Lakrook; former MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, founder of MIMC Ven Bhikkhu Sanghasena; President, All Ladakh Gonpa Association; dignitaries, faculty, staffs and students of CIBS were also present during the ceremony.