Four trapped in strong Gandak river currents rescued

In a remarkable display of bravery, the Kushinagar district administration rescued four individuals who were trapped in the rapidly rising waters of the Badi Gandak River in the Khadda tehsil on Wednesday night.

Despite the darkness and strong current, a team of the administration executed a swift and successful rescue operation, saving all the four persons trapped in the river.

It’s worth noting that in 2003, 16 people lost their lives to the strong currents at this very location.

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen said, “At 8 pm on Wednesday, Kushinagar District Magistrate Umesh Mishra reported that Khadda Tehsil SDM Rishabh Pundir and ADM FR Vaibhav Mishra had informed him about a boat capsized due to sudden strong currents in the Badi Gandak River. Four people were stranded in the strong currents near the Punihava Bridge.”

He added that District Magistrate Umesh Mishra requested permission for a night time rescue operation. The permission was promptly granted, and the SDRF commandant was instructed to carry out the operation.

ADM FR Vaibhav Mishra reported that upon receiving permission for the operation, the SDRF team arrived at the scene. However, due to the intense darkness, they initially expressed their inability to proceed with the rescue. Lighting was quickly arranged, allowing the rescue operation to begin the operation.

ADM FR Vaibhav Mishra, SDM Khadda Rishabh Pundir, and the SDRF team, after considerable effort, successfully rescued all the four individuals trapped in the fast-moving water within just 40 minutes. Following the rescue, the individuals underwent medical checkups and, after receiving clearance from doctors, were transported home by car.

District Magistrate Umesh Mishra revealed that all four individuals trapped in the strong current of the Badi Gandak River were residents of Bihar who had gone fishing in the river late at night when the flow suddenly increased, causing their boat to overturn.

They were stranded near the Punihava Bridge due to the strong current. Upon receiving information from the villagers, SDM Khadda Rishabh Pundir informed ADM FR Vaibhav Mishra at 8 pm. The rescue operation commenced immediately, and all four were successfully rescued within 40 minutes.

ADM FR Vaibhav Mishra identified the rescued persons as Rajkumar Sahani, Bhuwali Sahani, Subhash Sahani, and Shailesh Kumar, all from Bagah Narayanpur Ghat in Bihar.

After the rescue, they went through medical checkup and subsequently sent back home by a car.