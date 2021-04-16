With a record 14,738 new cases in a day, total Covid cases in Karnataka crossed the 11-lakh mark, while nearly 10-lakh recovered so far, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

“The state’s Covid tally shot up to 11,09,650, with 96,561 active cases after 14,738 patients tested positive on Wednesday, while 9,99,958 recovered, with 3,591 discharged in the last 24 hours,” said the daily bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 10,497 new cases on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 5,12,521, including 71,827 active cases, while 4,35,730 recovered, with 1,807 discharged during the day.

Of 66 lives lost to the infection during the day, 30 were in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 13,112 and the city’s toll to 4,963 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Of 555 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 174 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 81 in Kalaburagi, 43 in Kolar, 31 in Mysuru, 25 in Dharwad, 23 in Bidar and 21 in Tumakur, with the rest in the remaining 24 districts in the state.

Out of 1,29,400 tests conducted in the day across the state, 11,192 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,18,208 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate shot up to 11.38 per cent while case fatality rate declined to 0.44 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 73,687 people, including 28,365 senior citizens above 60 years of age and 43,904 in the 45-59 years age group were vaccinated during the day across the state.

“Cumulatively, 62,74,260 people received the jab since the vaccine drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state,” added the bulletin.