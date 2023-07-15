Tomar appointed convener of MP election committee

Four days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a late night meeting with select senior BJP leaders in Bhopal regarding the strategy and preparedness for this year’s crucial assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP on Saturday appointed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar convener of the MP Election Management Committee.

Tomar (66) was one of the leaders present in Amit Shah’s meeting and now he has been given the significant responsibility to play a major role in steering the BJP to victory in the assembly elections.

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda issued a letter stating that Tomar has been appointed the convener of the important committee.

Advertisement

Tomar is a member of the Lok Sabha from Morena in MP. He is a Rajput leader from the Gwalior-Chambal region of MP, where the BJP did not fare well in the 2018 assembly polls and the Congress succeeded in winning more seats.

Narendra Singh Tomar has earlier been president of the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit too. The three-time Lok Sabha MP and twice Rajya Sabha member is a seasoned politician and a senior leader who enjoys cordial relations with other BJP leaders of the state.

The members of the state election management committee would be MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP chief V D Sharma, state in-charge Murlidhar Rao, organization general secretary Hitanand, union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahlad Patel, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and MP home minister Narottam Mishra.

Madhya Pradesh will go to assembly polls most probably in November this year.