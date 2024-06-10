Tokhan Sahu from Chhattisgarh sworn in as Minister of State in Modi cabinet

Tokhan Sahu, Member of Parliament (MP) from Bilaspur constituency in Chhattisgarh, took the oath of office as Minister of State in the Modi Cabinet on Sunday evening. This marks Sahu’s first term as an MP and his induction into the central government as a minister.

The announcement of Sahu’s appointment was met with widespread celebration in his hometown. Fireworks lit up the sky, and sweets were distributed among residents. Similar celebrations were seen in Raipur and Bilaspur to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third-term oath-taking ceremony.

Tokhan Sahu, who hails from a modest farming family, displayed humility when he prostrated himself on the steps of the Lok Sabha upon his first entry. Sahu began his political journey as a Sarpanch in 1994 from Surajpura Panchayat in Lormi. He was elected as an MLA for the first time from the Lormi constituency in 2013. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sahu triumphed over Congress candidate Devendra Yadav by a margin of over 1,64,000 votes.

Advertisement

News of Sahu’s inclusion in the Union Cabinet has brought joy to his village and family. Celebrations are in full swing with fireworks and festivities in the village. Family members are congratulating each other with sweets. Sahu’s brother expressed pride, stating that the MP is committed to the development of the entire Chhattisgarh region.

Tokhan Sahu is the eldest of four brothers. His younger brother, Pokhan Sahu, is the principal in charge at Koilari High School, while another brother, Ramesh Sahu, manages the family’s agricultural activities. The youngest brother, Tarkeshwar Sahu, works as an accountant in the PMGSY office in Mungeli. Sahu’s elder daughter, Shivani Sahu and son Nikhil Sahu, have both completed their bachelor degrees, with Nikhil preparing for the Public Service Commission (PSC) exams.