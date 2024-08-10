Lymphatic filariasis preventable through simple measures: Prataprao Jadhav

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav on Saturday said Lymphatic Filariasis is preventable through simple measures such as avoiding mosquito bites and consuming anti-filarial medicines.

The Minister made the statement after he virtually launched the second phase of the bi-annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign for Lymphatic Filariasis elimination, here on Saturday.

The campaign targets 63 endemic districts across Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh and will provide door-to-door administration of preventive medications in endemic areas, advancing India’s goal to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis ahead of the global target.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, “Lymphatic Filariasis, a mosquito-borne disease, is preventable through simple measures, therefore, the MDA rounds are crucial in halting its transmission.”

Reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to public health, Jadhav said, “Preventive measures such as avoiding mosquito bites and consuming anti-filarial medicines are key to stopping the transmission of Lymphatic Filariasis, which affects populations across 20 states and union territories in India.”

“This disease not only impacts health and well-being but also leads to lifelong disability, due to lymphedema, affecting families profoundly. To ensure success in the upcoming MDA rounds it is imperative that 90 per cent of all eligible populations consume these medicines,” he said.

The Minister stressed on the need to have dedicated efforts to prevent and eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis in India.

He pointed out that efforts are being made to ensure pucca houses for people living in mud houses that make them more vulnerable to such diseases. He said efforts will also be made to develop a vaccine for Lymphatic Filariasis.

The Minister stated that disability certificates are provided to the people affected with Lymphatic Filariasis.

Jadhav also launched the MDA campaign by consuming the medicine himself and applauded the dedication and efforts of the line ministries, self-help groups, and other stakeholders for their contribution to the success of the campaign.

State Health Ministers who joined the event included Banna Gupta (Jharkhand), Mangal Pandey (Bihar), Damodar Rajanarasimha (Telangana), Mukesh Mahaling (Odisha), Jai Pratap Singh (Uttar Pradesh) and Dinesh Gundu Rao (Karnataka), as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Ministers spoke about their achievements and efforts in the direction of eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis since the inception of the Elimination of the Lymphatic Filariasis programme in 2004. They also thanked the Union Government for their unwavering support and assured their commitment towards eliminating the disease.