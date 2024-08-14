Railways to extend full cooperation to Dera Radha Soami Management: Union Minister Bittu

Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Ravneet Singh Bittu has said that the railways will extend full cooperation to the Dera Radha Soami Management in all aspects.

Most of the traffic to the Dera, located in Beas town of Punjab, travels by railways during Satsang and on regular days.

After a high-level meeting with the members of the Dera Radha Soami Satsang and senior officials from the Northern Railway, Bittu said that the railways understands the massive footfall of Dera followers during Satsang and on regular days. Keeping this in mind, the new station building at Beas which is being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Stations initiative, will be upgraded to a world-class infrastructure station with all civic amenities.

The minister also instructed officials to personally visit the Beas railway station and make the amendments suggested by the Dera Management before the tender is floated and the design is finalised.

Bittu said that the Beas Railway Station currently handles 30,000 to 40,000 travellers during peak season and 6,000 daily. However, in the coming times, they expect traffic of 60,000 to 70,000 travellers during the Satsang season. The Dera delegation suggested a few changes to the proposed station layout, which the minister has directed the General Manager of the Northern Railway to examine.