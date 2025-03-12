Schemes for women’s empowerment being implemented: MoS Savitri Thakur

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur has stated that the government is actively implementing various schemes and programs across multiple ministries and departments to promote the social and economic empowerment of women, including single mothers and widows.

“These initiatives aim to provide financial assistance, security, and rehabilitation opportunities to women in need,” the minister said while responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Advertisement

One of the significant initiatives is the ‘Krishna Kutir’ home for widows in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, which offers a safe and secure living space for up to 1,000 residents, along with healthcare, nutritious food, and legal support.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is implementing the ‘Mission Shakti’ scheme, launched during the 15th Finance Commission period in 2022-23, to ensure women’s welfare and empowerment. Under its ‘Samarthya’ vertical, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) provides direct cash incentives of ₹5,000 for the first child and ₹6,000 for the second child if it is a girl.

Other components of Mission Shakti include Shakti Sadan, an Integrated Relief and Rehabilitation Home for women in distress, Sakhi Niwas for safe accommodations for working women, and Palna, a daycare crèche facility.

In a progressive move, PAN card and passport rules have been amended to support single mothers. Applicants can now choose to have only the mother’s name on the PAN card, and either the mother’s or father’s name can be provided for passport applications without requiring marriage or divorce certificates.

Further, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare amended the CCS (Pension) Rules in 2024, enabling female government servants and pensioners to nominate their children for family pensions in case of marital discord, ensuring financial security and autonomy.

For widows, the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) provides social security benefits, including the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme. Launched in 2009, it offers a central pension of ₹300 per month, with additional contributions from state governments. Pension amounts range from ₹300 to ₹2,800 per month, depending on state policies, with an increased allowance of ₹500 for widows over 80 years old.

The Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund (RMEWF) provides financial aid of ₹50,000 for vocational training to widows of ex-servicemen up to the rank of havildar, helping them achieve financial independence and stability.