Today’s youth will build a developed India: President Murmu

Stressing that education is a lifelong process, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday that a continuous learner will be able to seize opportunities as well as meet challenges in life.

Today’s youth will build a developed India in the ‘Sankalp Kaal’, she said, expressing confidence that the youth will fulfil the dream of taking India towards greater prosperity.

Addressing the 34th convocation of Goa University at Raj Bhavan in Goa, Murmu told the students that the degrees they have earned will help them get employment or start business but one quality that can take them far ahead in life is the courage to never give up.

”Education is a lifelong process. A continuous learner will be able to seize opportunities as well as meet challenges in life,” she stressed.

The President said technology and innovation play a major role in today’s world. She was happy to note that Goa University is promoting innovation. She emphasised that developing world-class competence in areas such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in our higher educational institutions is essential. She was happy to note that the Goa University is running a programme ‘Digital Integrated System for Holistic Teaching and Virtual Orientations’ in collaboration with the Directorate of Higher Education.

She noted that various schools have been formed in the campus of Goa University to encourage interdisciplinary studies by integrating different departments. She praised Goa University for this initiative which is in line with the National Education Policy and said that this University has immense potential to become a centre of excellence for education, research and innovation.

The President was happy to note that the Goa University has adopted five villages under the ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’ where mussels and mushrooms are being cultivated by adopting the sustainability model. She appreciated the team of the Goa University for inculcating sensitivity about social inclusion and environmental balance among the students.