TN local poll: State election commission convenes all-party meet

The State Election Commission, Tamil Nadu has called an all-party meeting here on Monday to discuss the rural body elections to the nine new districts.

The Commission has already released the voter’s list for the nine new districts. It has also announced the extended hours of polling due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Election commission officials told IANS that the polls would be held in two to three phases.

In a related development, the State Election Commission has moved a prayer to the Supreme Court to provide 35 more days to complete the election formalities to the nine new districts.

It is to be noted that the apex court had ordered the state election commission to complete all formalities regarding elections to the rural bodies of the nine new districts by September 15.

The election commission in its prayer has mentioned that the preparations for the elections are going in full throttle and that it needs a little more time to complete the process.

The urban local body elections of Tamil Nadu are scheduled in December and the state urban development minister, K.N. Nehru has confirmed that the elections would be completed in December.

It is learned that the State Election Commission has moved another prayer to provide seven months time to conduct the Urban local body elections. Sources in the State election commission office told IANS that the commission has sought more time to conduct Urban local body elections as the government has announced new corporations and municipalities.

The state government recently announced the creation of six new Corporations and 28 Municipalities.